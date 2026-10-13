A court in Kyiv ordered the property owner to restore a historic building on Saksahans'koho Street

The Kyiv Commercial Court ordered a private company to carry out repair and restoration work on the building at 38 Saksahanskoho Street, which is a cultural heritage site. The owner of a portion of the non-residential premises failed to fulfill its obligations under a preservation agreement, which called for the work to be carried out between 2023 and 2024.

The building is located in Kyiv’s Central Historic District. It is a rare example of mid-19th-century architecture in the capital and is decorated in the historicist style with neo-Renaissance features.

At the same time, the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office uncovered information regarding the building’s inadequate maintenance and the risk of its destruction due to fire.

Part of the non-residential space in the building belongs to a commercial entity. Under the terms of the preservation agreement, the owner was required to carry out repair and restoration work in 2023–2024 but failed to fulfill these obligations.

Consequently, the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office filed a lawsuit demanding that the company comply with the terms of the preservation agreement and restore the premises to proper condition.

The Kyiv Commercial Court granted the prosecutor’s claim. According to the ruling, the private company must carry out the repair and restoration work stipulated in the agreement.

The prosecutor’s office noted that once the ruling becomes final, it will take measures to ensure its actual enforcement.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, which filed the corresponding lawsuit with the court.

Earlier, the Kyiv City State Administration commissioned the restoration of the Wedding Palace for 279.58 million hryvnias following a tender held on September 24. The procurement was published on the “Prozorro” system; the scope of work includes new stained-glass windows.

The Kyiv City State Administration denied reports of a full-scale restoration of the Central Wedding Palace costing approximately 280 million hryvnias, stating that only the minimum necessary work to preserve the building would be carried out.

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