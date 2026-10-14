In Bukovina, two Turkish citizens will stand trial for attempting to set fire to an electrical substation

In the Chernivtsi region, an indictment has been filed against two Turkish citizens suspected of attempting to carry out an act of sabotage as part of a premeditated conspiracy. According to the prosecution, they attempted to set fire to an electrical substation that supplies power to critical infrastructure.

According to the investigation, the men agreed, in exchange for monetary compensation, to set fire to an electrical facility on which the power supply depends for enterprises vital to the region, as well as for residential consumers and the city’s electric transit system. They received the assignment via a messaging app from an individual linked to the intelligence services of the aggressor state.

After receiving the assignment, the men traveled to Chernivtsi and began preparing to carry it out. They surveyed the area around the substation, monitored the situation, and determined how to gain access to the facility.

On the day before the arson, they purchased fuel and lubricants. In total, they had at least 15 liters of fuel with them, some of which they had purchased the day before.

On the morning of August 3, the men returned to the substation. One of them climbed over the fence and entered the power facility’s grounds. The other remained outside—passing him containers of fuel and making sure they weren’t noticed.

Once inside the premises, the man doused the equipment of two transformers with fuel and set them on fire.

However, they were unable to carry out their plan to the end. The fire was detected in time and extinguished by emergency responders. The technical equipment was not damaged, and the power supply to consumers was not interrupted.

The accused faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Source: Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office

Earlier, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) uncovered inaccurate information totaling ₴3.9 million in a declaration filed by high-ranking official Antonov.

Previously, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of $14,000.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

Read us on