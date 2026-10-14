The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed five officials and appointed four to new positions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has carried out personnel changes in a number of ministries and government agencies. The government decided to dismiss five officials and appoint four others to new and leadership positions.

The Cabinet dismissed Andriy Kashuba from his position as Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine, and Yegor Perelygin from his position as Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine. The government also dismissed Volodymyr Korolenko from his position as Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Agency.

In addition, Ihor Panchenko, who served as Deputy Head of the State Tax Service for Digital Development, Digital Transformation, and Digitalization, and Herman Filatov, Deputy Head of the State Agency for Water Resources for Digitalization, have left their posts.

The government appointed Anatoliy Timenko as Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine. Herman Filatov assumed the position of State Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers also reappointed Oleksiy Kucher as head of the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine and Volodymyr Trygub as deputy head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.

This was announced by Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers’ representative in the Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved new rules for housing registration for military personnel.

The Cabinet of Ministers also preliminarily approved new reservation rules.

Prior to this, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed a new State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

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