The State Bureau of Investigations has completed a pretrial investigation into two military personnel from the Khmelnytskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, who are accused of beating a mobilized man. The indictment has been forwarded to the court.

The incident occurred in the summer of 2024 on the premises of the district territorial recruitment and social support center. According to the investigation, the newly mobilized man refused to go to the basic general military training center.

After that, two military personnel attempted to force him to leave the barracks and get into a car.

One of the suspects pinned the man to the bed and held him down so he could not resist. Meanwhile, the other struck the victim on the head and torso.

Their colleague stopped the beating. He called the police and emergency medical services.

As a result of the incident, the man was hospitalized. He was diagnosed with a broken nose and broken ribs, as well as numerous abrasions.

During the pre-trial investigation, both suspects admitted their guilt and expressed remorse for their actions.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), one of the servicemen was transferred to a combat unit, while the other was demoted.

The pre-trial investigation has now been completed, and the indictment has been submitted to the court. The court will determine the legal consequences of the defendants’ actions.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, stated that there has been a systematic increase in the number of complaints from citizens regarding violations committed by military personnel at territorial recruitment and social support centers (TRSCs and SSCs).

Earlier, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of 14,000 dollars.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

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