On October 13, in the Kharkiv region, an unknown assailant killed five Ukrainian servicemen using an automatic weapon. The circumstances of the incident have not yet been clarified.

Lyudmyla Prokopenko, spokesperson for the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, confirmed this to reporters.

“An unknown assailant opened fire with an automatic weapon and killed five servicemen. Information regarding this incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional murder),” the spokesperson said.

Efforts are currently underway to identify the person involved in the criminal offense, Prokopenko added.

Valeria Chirina, a spokeswoman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, said that, according to the investigation, an unknown individual opened fire on five Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemembers who were inside a residential building.

“Law enforcement officials are currently conducting the necessary investigative and search operations to identify the attacker and determine his whereabouts. As part of the investigation, various versions of the incident are being examined, and the motives and all circumstances of the crime are being clarified,” Chirina said, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Once again, Ukraine received no warning from its partners about a missile strike on Kyiv on the evening of October 13. One possible reason is the difficulty of detecting ballistic missiles under adverse weather conditions, particularly during heavy cloud cover and fog.

Russian troops launched a strike using a “Shahed”-type drone against a residential area in Rivne. At least three civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the “Epicenter” company destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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