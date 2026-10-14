Oleksiy Goncharenko has been officially expelled from the European Solidarity faction

On Wednesday, October 14, People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko was officially expelled from the "European Solidarity" parliamentary faction.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced this on Telegram.

“The presiding officer has just officially announced the expulsion of Oleksiy Goncharenko from the ‘European Solidarity’ faction,” Zheleznyak wrote.

As of the announcement, Goncharenko has become an independent MP, Zheleznyak noted.

As a reminder, Stefanchuk called on European Solidarity to remove Goncharenko from the delegation to the PACE.

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko was added to the “Myrotvorets” website’s database following his controversial statement regarding concessions to Russia. Ukrainian media reported this, citing information published on the website.

The “European Solidarity” faction decided to end its political partnership with People’s Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko. The reason cited was ideological differences and divergent positions on ending the war and Ukraine’s future security system.

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