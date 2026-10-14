The SBU exposed Russian agents who were coordinating attacks on Dnipro and Sloviansk

The Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained two Russian agents who were gathering intelligence to target strikes on Dnipro and Sloviansk. The suspects operated independently of one another. Thanks to their timely exposure, it was possible to secure the Ukrainian military’s backup command posts and gas stations, which had been targeted by the enemy.

One of the detainees turned out to be an employee of a gas station complex in Sloviansk who had been recruited by Russian intelligence services. He came to the enemy’s attention through a former classmate who, after the start of the full-scale war, moved to Russia and began working for Russian intelligence services.

After being recruited, the man secretly photographed and filmed convoys of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that were located at or near the gas station. He was supposed to pass the collected materials to the Russians to prepare a precision strike.

In addition, the suspect drove around in his own car to survey other gas stations and bridges used to support the military logistics of the Defense Forces.

The second person detained was a resident of Pokrovsk who moved to Dnipro in 2024 and settled in a local dormitory.

Russian intelligence agencies took notice of him because of pro-Kremlin comments he left in the chat rooms of Telegram channels.

Following instructions from a handler in Russia, the man was tasked with directing missile and drone attacks on locations in Dnipro where Defense Forces personnel were most concentrated and where military equipment was stationed.

To gather intelligence, the agent would walk around the area or use public transportation to reach remote parts of the city.

During searches of the suspects’ premises, investigators seized computer equipment and smartphones containing evidence of their work for Russian intelligence services.

SBU investigators informed the detainees that they were suspected of violating two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 —treason committed under martial law;

Part 2 of Article 114-2 — unauthorized dissemination of information regarding the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law.

Currently, both suspects are being held in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, they face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive investigative measures were carried out by officers of the SBU’s Main Directorate in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The day before, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thwarted a new attempt by the FSB to infiltrate an agent into the Defense Forces. In the Kharkiv region, a former lawyer was detained who, on the orders of the Russian special services, had enlisted in one of the elite brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops to spy on Ukrainian military personnel from within.

Earlier, a 51-year-old resident of the Odesa region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason.

Law enforcement officers detained a soldier suspected of working for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). According to the case file, the man was gathering data on defense and critical infrastructure facilities to help coordinate massive strikes on Kyiv on September 21–24.

Earlier, a Russian spy ring was uncovered in the Kharkiv region, and four members were taken into custody.

Previously, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of 14,000 dollars.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The SBU and the National Police uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

Read us on