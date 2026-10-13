In the Bucha District of Kyiv Oblast, a passenger train traveling from Warsaw to Kyiv fatally struck a 72-year-old woman. The tragedy occurred near the Vyshneve train station. Police have launched a preliminary investigation.

Law enforcement received a report of a woman being fatally injured near the Vyshneve train station.

According to preliminary information from the Kyiv Oblast police, the Warsaw–Kyiv passenger train struck a woman who was walking alongside the railroad tracks.

The train engineer sounded the horn and applied the emergency brakes, but was unable to avoid the collision.

The 72-year-old woman died at the scene from her injuries.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into a violation of safety rules governing the operation of rail, water, or air transport. The case was opened under Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officials are determining all the circumstances of the tragedy.

The Kyiv Regional Police remind the public that railway infrastructure is a high-risk area. Citizens are urged to be cautious near the tracks and to cross them only at designated crossings.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Police.

Earlier, in the village of Pluhiv in the Zolochiv District of Lviv Oblast, a train on the “Truskavets–Dnipro” route struck a 61-year-old man. The victim died at the scene from his injuries.

In the city of Chop in Zakarpattia, a train fatally struck a 49-year-old man who was on the railroad tracks. The victim died at the scene. Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the tragedy and searching for his place of residence and relatives.

A train in Poland struck a man; rail traffic has been disrupted.

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