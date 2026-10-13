The Education Department of the Darnytsia District State Administration has signed contracts to complete the renovation of the stadiums at Lyceums No. 261 and No. 267 in Kyiv, with a total value of 95.84 million hryvnias.

The contracts were awarded to Atlantiks Construction Company LLC, which was the sole bidder. According to a journalistic investigation, prices for certain construction materials may have been set significantly higher than market rates, and the potential overpayment for verified items could reach 7 million hryvnias.

On October 1, 2026, the Education Department of the Darnytskyi District State Administration signed agreements with “BK Atlantiks” LLC to complete the renovation of sports facilities at two Kyiv lyceums:

Lyceum No. 261 at 7 Verbytsky Street;

Lyceum No. 267 at 7a Verbytsky Street.

The total cost of the work is 95.84 million hryvnias. The renovation of both stadiums is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

The projects include the construction of soccer fields, running tracks, jumping areas, outdoor fitness equipment zones, and areas for warm-ups and calisthenics.

The project documentation was developed in the summer of 2026 by Arkon Engineering Enterprise LLC. Positive expert reports were provided by the State Enterprise “NDIproektrekonstruktsiya.”

The work is funded from the local budget as part of the Kyiv City Economic and Social Development Program for 2024–2026. Total funding for both projects in 2026 is set at 19.5 million UAH.

Under the terms of the contracts, payment will be made within 120 calendar days. The contract prices are fixed and include 2.39 million UAH and 2.45 million UAH, respectively, to cover inflation risks. All amounts listed include VAT.

According to “Nashi Hroshi,” the cost of certain materials in the cost estimates differs significantly from the prices at which other sellers offer them.

The largest amount among the listed materials is allocated for the Tetrapur 144 polyurethane binder. In the cost estimate, its price is 720 UAH per kilogram.

By comparison, the company “Masterfiber” offers this material for 230 UAH per kilogram, and “TNP Group Ukraine” for 292 UAH.

Crushed stone with a particle size of 5–20 mm was included in the cost estimates at prices of 1,860 UAH and 1,890 UAH per cubic meter.

At the same time, according to data cited by journalists, the company “Serdjuk Indicat” sells such crushed stone for 553 UAH per cubic meter, “Express-tehbud” for 804 UAH, and “AB Stolichny” for 1,487 UAH.

Ordinary sand was included in the cost estimates at a price of 1,116 UAH per cubic meter.

According to an August survey by the state-owned enterprise “NIRI,” the average price of sand in the Kyiv region was 535 UAH per cubic meter. Among the offers from other sellers cited by journalists were 840 UAH and 910 UAH from “Serdyuk Indicat,” 616 UAH from “Express-tehbud,” and 938 UAH from “Grand Beton.”

According to an estimate by “Nashi Hroshi,” the potential overpayment for verified items at just two sites could reach 7 million UAH. This amount is a journalistic estimate based on a comparison of the listed prices, not a fact of damages established by a court.

The average monthly wage for a worker in the cost estimates was set at 42,888 UAH. For comparison, the average salary for construction jobs in Kyiv listed on the Work.ua portal, according to the report, is approximately 50,000 UAH.

“BK Atlantiks” LLC was awarded both contracts without competition: no other bidder submitted a bid in the open tender.

At the same time, the tender documentation contained a number of requirements for potential contractors. In particular, participants were required to confirm:

the existence of an office, warehouse, or production facility;

the availability of nine types of specialized equipment, including excavators, bulldozers, truck cranes, and dump trucks;

the presence of full-time specialists—a manager, chief engineer, site supervisor, estimator, plasterer, electric and gas welder, and other employees;

completion of relevant occupational safety training in accordance with 11 regulatory acts;

experience in performing a similar contract;

annual revenue for 2025 amounting to at least 50% of the expected procurement value.

The Darnytsia District State Administration’s Department of Education is headed by Yevheniia Spysovska, and the Kyiv City State Administration is headed by Vitali Klitschko.

“BK Atlantiks” LLC was registered in 2017 in Kyiv. In 2026, the company changed its legal address to Kherson. Yevhen Pasichnyk from Lyman is listed as its owner and director.

According to the YouControl analytical system, a person with that name previously headed the municipal enterprise “Liman Zelenbud,” served as chair of the executive committee of the Liman city organization of the “Nash Krai” party, and in the most recent local elections, he ran for the Lyman City Council as a candidate for the “Servant of the People” party.

In total, since 2019, “BK Atlantiks” LLC has received government contracts worth 585.84 million hryvnias.

This information is reported in the “Prozorro” and “Nashi Hroshi” systems.

Earlier, the former director of one of Kyiv’s municipal hospitals was charged with official negligence for purchasing two ultrasound machines at inflated prices. According to the investigation, the city budget overpaid more than 5.9 million hryvnias for the medical equipment.

As a reminder, a former vice rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv was notified of suspicion of abuse of office during the procurement of electricity.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced a special operation to expose a criminal organization which, according to preliminary data, operated under the leadership of current and former members of the Ukrainian Parliament and with the participation of high-ranking officials from the Office of the President and other individuals.

As a reminder, the High Anti-Corruption Court recently convicted a relative of Member of Parliament Goncharenko.

The actions and financial status of former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi warrant a thorough investigation by anti-corruption authorities. This opinion was expressed by Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of parliament and chairman of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission, in an interview with UA.News.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced a special operation to expose a criminal organization in which current and former members of the Verkhovna Rada, high-ranking officials of the Office of the President, and other individuals may be involved.

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