Ukraine has launched its first bus routes using a new digital procedure

Ukraine has launched its first interregional bus routes using a new digital procedure. The Odessa–Zaporizhzhia and Kovel–Uzhhorod routes were registered for the first time through the carrier’s online portal.

The relevant orders were signed by Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport.

However, this does not involve the creation of a new transportation link between these cities. The routes were launched as part of the existing interregional transportation network using a new mechanism. This mechanism allows carriers to independently initiate the launch of routes based on actual passenger demand and economic feasibility.

The launch of these routes is a practical result of the implementation of an online portal for motor carriers. Thanks to the new system, carriers can now submit proposals to open interregional routes entirely in electronic format. The entire process has been digitized: from the submission of documents signed with a qualified electronic signature to route approval by the National Police and a decision by the transportation organizer.

The new procedure allows for a faster response to changes in passenger demand, enables the development of a route network where people need it, and eliminates unnecessary administrative barriers for legitimate businesses.

“We are changing the very approach to organizing bus transportation. From now on, a carrier that identifies demand on a specific route has a clear and accessible tool to propose a route that meets passengers’ needs and is economically viable. This allows the transportation network to develop in line with actual public demand, rather than outdated procedures. Launching a route is only the first step. The next stage is holding an open electronic tender in which all carriers will have the opportunity to participate on equal terms,” said Serhiy Derkach, First Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine.

The goal of the reform is to create a transparent and competitive bus transportation market where carriers can operate legally and invest in their own development, while passengers receive high-quality, safe, and reliable transportation services.

For passengers, this means higher-quality service, a more modern fleet, and greater accountability from carriers. For the government, it means a transparent and understandable market that allows for more effective planning of the transportation system’s development. For businesses, it offers the opportunity to quickly launch routes that meet people’s actual needs and to plan investments in transportation development.

The launch of new routes clearly demonstrates how the updated model for forming the route network will work. In accordance with current regulations, launching a route is the first stage of the procedure. The next step is to hold an open electronic competition for the right to operate the route. The route will be put up for competition within the next 45 days, and all carriers that meet the established requirements will be eligible to participate.

The Ministry encourages bus carriers to use this new digital tool and to contribute to the development of legal, safe, and accessible bus service in Ukraine.

The online portal for launching interregional routes is part of a comprehensive reform of bus transportation. The first stage of this reform aims to create conditions for carriers to operate fully legally: simplifying the route approval process, introducing transparent electronic tenders, and digitizing permitting procedures.

The next stage will involve strengthening oversight of illegal carriers’ activities. The combination of digital services and effective oversight is intended to create a level playing field for all market participants and promote the sector’s further legalization.

Over the next year, the Ministry also plans to digitize all bus routes. The future registry will provide a complete picture of the route network, enable analysis of its efficiency, and facilitate decision-making regarding the further development of public transportation. The ultimate goal is to ensure that communities across Ukraine have access to regular, affordable, and reliable transportation services.

The online portal for establishing interregional routes was developed by Ukrtransbezpeka in collaboration with the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, with support from Switzerland under the EGAP Program, implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine.

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