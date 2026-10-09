Ukraine Will Reserve Parking Spaces for Drivers with Children

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a resolution by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the introduction of special parking spaces for drivers transporting children under the age of three. This was announced by Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vygivsky.

At least 5% of the total number of parking spaces in parking lots—but no fewer than one—will be designated for this purpose, and they must be located no further than 50 meters from the entrance. To this end, new vehicle identification marks, special road markings, and signs depicting a baby stroller are being introduced.

Drivers who display this symbol on their vehicle must carry an electronic or paper document confirming the child’s age.

Source: UNN.

The Kyiv Patrol Police reminded drivers of their responsibility for violating parking rules and urged them not to ignore traffic signs. Law enforcement officials noted that sign 3.34, “No Stopping,” prohibits both stopping and parking of vehicles.

Ukrainians have increased their payment of parking fees to 73.5 million hryvnias.

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