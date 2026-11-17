The EU, Japan, and the U.S. have already provided Ukraine with some of the structural components needed to build alternative crossings in the capital. Two backup bridges are scheduled to be built by the end of February, and 2.2 billion hryvnias have been allocated for their construction and access roads.

This was announced by Volodymyr Kreidenko, deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Transport and Infrastructure.

According to the lawmaker, Ukraine has already received some of the necessary bridge structures from international partners as part of technical assistance. Therefore, there will be no need to spend additional funds from the state budget to purchase them.

When Will the Backup Crossings Be Built?

Work on the construction of alternative bridge crossings over the Dnipro River in Kyiv has already begun. Preparatory work is underway at some sites, while construction is already taking place at others. The two crossings are scheduled to be completed by the end of February.

Special attention is being paid to access roads to ensure that, after crossing the Dnipro, vehicles do not cause traffic jams on adjacent routes.

A total of 2.2 billion hryvnias has been allocated for the construction of access roads and the installation of bridge structures. Of this amount, 1 billion hryvnias came from Kyiv’s budget, and another 1.2 billion hryvnias came from the Cabinet of Ministers’ reserve fund.

Kraydenko did not disclose the locations of the future crossings for security reasons. The military is determining these locations, taking into account the terrain, the Dnipro River’s current, and capabilities for defense and air defense.

<br />

Will the new bridges be able to replace the existing ones?

Kreidenko explained that the backup crossings are needed to maintain transportation links between the capital’s banks amid Russian strikes on bridge infrastructure. At the same time, they will not be able to fully replace the main bridges but will only partially relieve traffic on the routes.

According to the lawmaker, approximately 600,000 vehicles cross the Dnipro River within Kyiv every day, so the city needs additional transportation options.

Why Kyiv Cannot Build a Tunnel Under the Dnipro River Yet

The lawmaker also commented on the idea of building a tunnel under the Dnipro River. In his opinion, it is currently impossible to implement such a large-scale project during martial law due to a lack of funding.

Even with the necessary funds, construction could take two to three years. In addition, the tunnel would need to be equipped and connected to the city’s transportation network.

Kraydenko suggested that this project could be revisited after martial law ends, particularly if funding from the European Union or other international partners can be secured. However, there are no specific agreements regarding the allocation of funds at this time.

Source: Ukrinform

As a reminder, the EU will provide Ukraine with 500 generators and pontoon bridges to prepare for winter.

In Kyiv, pontoon crossings over the Dnipro River are being prepared in case the bridges are damaged.

Klitschko showed the damage to the Northern Bridge following a Russian attack.

Read us on