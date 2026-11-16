Video: Ukraine Needs 70 Billion Euros for 2027 — Koretsky

To meet its budgetary and military needs in 2027, Ukraine must secure 70 billion euros in international financing. Of this amount, 30 billion euros are to be allocated to cover the state budget deficit, and another 40 billion for military needs, Prime Minister Koretskyi said on November 16 in an interview with “Suspilne” during a working visit to Brussels.

According to him, the Ukrainian side is actively engaging with the European Union and the European Commission to identify financing mechanisms. Some progress has already been made in the negotiations.

In addition, Kyiv is consulting with partners from other countries. Ukraine expects to receive a clear plan by the end of November or early December for raising funds to cover next year’s financial and defense needs.

The prime minister also drew attention to the intensification of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. He said that over the past few months, Russia has struck energy facilities many times more frequently than during the same period last year.

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The duration of potential power outages this winter will depend on the intensity of further Russian shelling. In particular, the power situation in Kyiv will be determined by the scale and consequences of Russia’s attacks, reports “Suspilne.”

The EU is preparing an emergency aid package for Ukraine to get through the winter, according to Koretsky.

Ukraine is facing its most severe budget deficit since the start of the invasion — AP.

The European Union plans to provide Ukraine with 920 million euros to restore and strengthen its energy infrastructure ahead of winter. This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

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