Video: A teacher in Izmail beat a 15-year-old student

In Izmail, Odesa Oblast, a 47-year-old teacher assaulted a 15-year-old student during a computer science class. A video of the incident was shared on a popular messaging app.

Police determined that the incident occurred at the school on October 8. Law enforcement officials are currently interviewing those involved and witnesses to the incident and are investigating the circumstances.

Following the incident, Oleksandr Lonchak, director of the Odesa Regional State Administration’s Department of Education and Science, stated that violence against students is unacceptable.

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According to him, following a conversation with the school’s principal, the teacher was dismissed from his position. The police are currently determining the legal classification of the incident and whether to enter the details into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

Source: Odesa Regional National Police / Oleksandr Lonchak

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