Three more children have been returned from the occupied part of the Kherson region

Three boys, aged 5 to 17, have been successfully returned to territory controlled by Ukraine. The children had been living in temporarily occupied communities in the Kherson region.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Ukrainian children in the occupied territory continue to be subjected to Russian propaganda, and their right to their own identity is being violated.

Currently, all three boys are safe and receiving the necessary assistance. Their return was facilitated by the Save Ukraine team, partners, and organizations as part of the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA.

In total, 256 children have been successfully returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region since the beginning of 2026.

Source: Kherson Regional State Administration

During a meeting with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Washington, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, raised the issues of returning deported Ukrainian children, releasing prisoners of war, and searching for those missing in action.

Last week, the Save Ukraine team evacuated eight Ukrainians who had been subjected to threats, psychological pressure, and coercion by the occupiers.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

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