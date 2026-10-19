According to information from the Security Service of Ukraine, since the beginning of 2026, courts have sentenced 75 Ukrainian citizens for the unauthorized publication of photos and videos showing the movements of the Defense Forces, air defense positions, and the consequences of enemy strikes.

In the past week alone, three more Kyiv residents were caught after they disclosed the geolocations of air defense systems.

The suspects have been notified of charges under Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which carries a penalty of up to 8 years in prison. The security service once again emphasized that such content aids the enemy in planning repeat strikes and is exploited by Russian propaganda, and urged citizens to report any such incidents through the SBU’s official channels.

Source: Press Service of the Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a woman in the Dnipropetrovsk region who is suspected of coordinating Russian missile and drone strikes on the Pavlohrad district.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a local construction worker recruited by the FSB who was directing massive missile and drone strikes against logistics centers, warehouses, and military facilities in the Kyiv region.

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