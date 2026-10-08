President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, visited Pryluky in the Chernihiv region, where a Russian missile had struck a five-story building the day before.

During the visit, they spoke with local residents, visited a hospital, and paid tribute to the victims.

According to Zelenskyy, 22 people were killed in the strike, including five children. Another 54 people were injured. Rescuers managed to save 31 people, including 15 who were completely buried under the rubble.

The president thanked the approximately 500 rescue workers, police officers, and other specialists who worked at the site of the strike and called on partners to step up their support for Ukraine, particularly by providing air defense systems.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the need to intensify the negotiation process and increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

Pryluky was left without gas following a massive Russian strike.

As a reminder, Russia destroyed a five-story building with people inside in Pryluky with a missile.

In Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, State Emergency Service rescuers pulled a small child alive from the rubble of a residential building that was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

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