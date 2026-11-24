President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s voluntary relinquishment of the Donbas would not ensure peace even with security guarantees, but would only encourage Russia to make new territorial demands.

During a meeting with community representatives in Chop at a session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities on Tuesday, November 24, the head of state emphasized that abandoning its own territory by choice—rather than as a result of hostilities—would effectively mean defeat in the war and could pave the way for the Kremlin to lay claim to the Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine must combine holding its positions with diplomatic efforts for peace, but under no circumstances should it agree to surrender territories without a fight, as Russia would simply take advantage of the situation in that case. The president is convinced that if the aggressor fails to “overwhelm” Ukraine—provided the U.S. remains steadfast and Europe remains united— Russia will be forced to agree to a ceasefire due to losses exceeding 50,000 troops per month, as well as the depletion of its economic, energy, and logistical capabilities.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Minsk Agreements did not provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees and failed to stop Russian aggression. According to him, concessions regarding Crimea only encouraged Russia to continue its occupation of Ukrainian territories.

U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are seeking to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible, preferably by January. At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv will not agree to peace at the cost of unacceptable concessions.

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