The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has released information about foreign-made parts and electronic components used in the new variant of the Russian “Geran-5” drone—the K5-K.

In early fall 2026, Russian forces began using a new variant of the “Geran-5” UAV to strike Ukrainian cities. Based on its aerodynamic design and tactical and technical characteristics, this aircraft can already be classified as a small-sized winged missile.

Specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) examined one of the models used by the enemy. For certain reasons, it landed almost intact in the middle of a Ukrainian field, which made it possible to study its design and equipment in detail.

The “Geran-5” K5-K airframe, like the previous version of the UAV, is built according to a conventional aerodynamic configuration. The straight-swept wing is arranged in a high-wing configuration, and the tail unit features a single ring with fixed stabilizers and a rudder.

The new variant is smaller than the standard “Geran-5”:

the K5-K is 4 meters long, compared to 6.5 meters for the previous version;

the wingspan is 3 meters, compared to 3.2 meters.

Russian designers have also improved the fuselage’s aerodynamic characteristics to increase the aircraft’s speed and flight altitude.

Specifically, the maximum flight altitude has increased from 5 to 6 kilometers, and the cruising speed exceeds 450 km/h. During certain maneuvers, the maximum speed can reach 1,000 km/h.

At the same time, the flight range remained at 1,000 kilometers, and the warhead weight is 90 kilograms.

The prototype examined by Ukrainian experts was equipped with a TBBCH-90 thermobaric warhead.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the K5-K avionics are identical to the equipment in the latest versions of another Russian jet-powered drone—the “Geran-4 Siker.”

Among the components identified were:

a flight controller;

a SADRA seeker inertial navigation system with a MOH module;

a localized copy of the 16-element Harxon GI-006 CRP antenna;

a tracker;

a mesh modem and other equipment.

In addition, the tested prototype was equipped with a unit of the new “Susanin” optoelectronic correlation system, which the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) had previously identified in the “Geran-4” UAV.

This system compares images obtained from an optical sensor with reference images stored in the microcomputer’s memory. This ensures that the missile’s or UAV’s route matches the specified trajectory—from the launch point to the target location.

In the K5-K variant under investigation, a dual-band camera was connected to the “Susanin” system instead of optical sensors.

The unit responsible for processing information from the camera and comparing it with the reference image is a Coke Pi microcomputer—a Chinese counterpart to the Raspberry Pi. It is housed in a plastic case with the corresponding markings.

A similar unit was previously found in the “Gerbera-2” UAV. However, there it had a different name—“Sosiska”—and a different purpose: detecting and tracking interceptors.

The Russians use the TRD-200 turbojet engine as the power plant, which is assembled in Alabuga from Chinese components.

During their examination of the K5-K, Ukrainian experts identified 93 foreign-made electronic components.

Most of these were products from American manufacturers—52 components. Another 10 components each came from China and Switzerland.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) notes that Russia continues to attempt to conceal the markings on the electronic components used. In particular, this applies to digital signal processors (DSPs) manufactured by Texas Instruments and inertial modules from Murata.

The intelligence agency emphasized that the identified components demonstrate the Russian military-industrial complex’s dependence on foreign supplies.

“Such actions by the Russian Federation indicate that sanctions are working and creating difficulties for its supply chains: prices are rising, delivery times are lengthening, and the risk of disruptions is increasing. This means that systematic efforts to intensify sanctions pressure and monitor compliance with restrictions can deprive the aggressor of the ability to continue the war,” the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized.

The relevant data is available on the War&Sanctions portal.

Russian “Geran-5” jet drones can reach speeds of up to 1,000 km/h during certain maneuvers. This was reported by radio technology specialist Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov.

In just a few months, Russia built a large-scale launch base for attack drones in the Rostov region. It is located near the Millerovo military airfield, and once construction is complete, it will be capable of supporting up to 100 launches per day. According to estimates by American experts, the facility could be used, in particular, for the new “Geran-5” jet drones.

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