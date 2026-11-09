Kirill Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, stated that during the Ukrainian delegation’s talks in Abu Dhabi, special attention will be paid to humanitarian issues, particularly the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to him, it is necessary to intensify exchanges and agree on the next steps for bringing Ukrainians home.

Budanov expressed hope for a constructive dialogue and practical results from the meetings. He also thanked the UAE for organizing the talks and the U.S. side—specifically Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff—for their participation in the negotiation process.

Source: Kirill Budanov on Telegram

Witkoff will hold a meeting with representatives of Ukraine, the EU, and NATO on the eve of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

On November 9, the Ukrainian delegation traveled to Abu Dhabi (UAE) to participate in the planned trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, which are being organized with the assistance of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was announced on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

As a reminder, Russia outlined its agenda ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

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