The State Emergency Service released the first footage following the Russian strikes on the capital on the night of November 20. According to preliminary reports, three people were killed, 11 others were injured, and one person was evacuated as a result of the attack.

The State Emergency Service reported that fires broke out simultaneously in three districts of Kyiv.

In the Podil district, two non-residential buildings were on fire. In the Obolon district, the fire engulfed a two-story non-residential building, and at another location, a fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility.

Non-residential buildings in the Holosiivskyi district were also hit.

Details regarding the consequences of the Russian attack are still being clarified.

Source: State Emergency Service

Two people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

Russian ballistic strikes damaged three bridges in Kyiv, complicating traffic between the riverbanks.

A Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of three people; others were injured.

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