Photo: One person was killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian attacks

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorists attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was killed, and four others were injured, including a child.

This was reported

by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In Pavlohrad, one person was killed and four others were injured, including an 11-year-old girl. Apartment buildings, a business, cars, and outbuildings were damaged. Fires broke out.



In the Nikopol district, a private home and an infrastructure facility were damaged.



In the Dnipro (specifically in the Novooleksandrivka and Mykolaiv communities) and Kryvyi Rih districts, infrastructure facilities were also damaged.



All fires have been extinguished.

As a reminder, on the night of November 6, Russian terrorist forces struck energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured in the attack and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Starting on the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

Throughout the day on November 6, Russian occupation forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, targeting six districts in the region.

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