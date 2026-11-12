Photo/Video: A Russian drone destroyed part of a high-rise residential building in the Solomyanskyi District

On the morning of November 12, one person was killed and another was injured as a result of a Russian strike on a nine-story residential building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. Emergency responders managed to rescue three people.

The strike by a Russian drone caused a fire in the building and partially destroyed the exterior wall.

Rescue workers have now extinguished the fire. The damaged structures are being cleared at the scene, and all relevant services are on the scene.

undefined

undefined

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Video: A Russian drone struck a nine-story building in Kyiv, killing a woman.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident was seriously injured in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

Read us on