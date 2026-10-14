The General Staff reported 229 combat engagements over the past 24 hours and identified the hottest front

Over the past 24 hours, 229 combat engagements took place on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian occupation forces. The highest number of enemy attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the invaders launched six attacks in the areas of Sukhodol, Tovstodubove, Mala Slobidka, Ryzhivka, Mala Korchakivka, and Volfyne.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, Ukrainian units repelled 16 enemy attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Izbytske, Vovchanski Khutory, Volokhivka, Vilkhuvatka, and Rybalchyne.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled seven attacks in the areas of Dibrova, Lyman, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the invaders carried out eight attacks in the areas of Kryva Luka, Yampil, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 12 attacks were recorded. The occupiers carried out assault operations in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Rozkishne, Novoselivka, Osykove, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, and Dovha Balka.

The highest number of offensive operations was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where our defenders repelled 39 attacks. The enemy attacked in the areas of Serhiivka and Molodetskyi, as well as toward Vilne, Kuchero-Yar, Sofiivka, Petrivka, Zolotyi Kolodyaz, Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Myrne, Udachne, and Muravka.

In the Huliaipole sector, ten attacks by the invaders were repelled in the areas of Dolynka, Rizdvyanka, and Hirky.

In the Kupiansk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Dnipro sectors, the occupiers did not conduct any active offensive operations over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the situation remains largely unchanged. No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

This is stated in the summary of operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 8:00 a.m. on October 14.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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