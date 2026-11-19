The current governor of the Voronezh Region of the Russian Federation was found guilty of financing actions aimed at altering the territorial boundaries and state border of Ukraine. Following a public indictment by prosecutors from the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office, he was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison with the confiscation of all his property.

Prosecutors proved that, from the start of the full-scale invasion, the official used his official authority and the region’s budget funds to provide material and financial support to Russian military personnel participating in the war against Ukraine. His actions were classified under Part 1 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

He personally organized the supply of quadcopters, generators, thermal imagers, night-vision devices, radio stations, vehicles, and other equipment necessary for combat operations to the Russian Armed Forces.

In September 2022, the governor organized the transfer of 125 metric tons of cargo to a Russian military unit. Subsequently, generators, radio stations, and vehicles were transferred to meet the needs of the Russian military.