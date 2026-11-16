The number of people injured in the Russian strike on a facility in the Kirovohrad region has risen to three

As a result of the enemy attack on November 16 on a food processing plant in the Svitlovodsk community of Kirovohrad Oblast, the number of casualties has risen to three.

“Three people were injured. All are receiving the necessary medical care,” Maxim Bakumenko, secretary of the Svitlovodsk City Council, reported on his Facebook page, adding that firefighting efforts are continuing at the scene with the support of equipment and specialists from the neighboring communities of Kremenchuk, Onufriivka, and Oleksandriia.

Source: Facebook page of Maksym Bakumenko, secretary of the Svitlovodsk City Council.

On Monday, November 16, Russian occupation forces struck a food processing facility in the Oleksandriia District of Kirovohrad Oblast, injuring two people.

On Monday, November 16, Russian occupiers struck Balakliya in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed, and four others were wounded and are receiving medical care.

On the morning of November 16, Russian troops struck DTEK’s energy infrastructure in the north of the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, more than 52,200 households lost power, and the company’s production site was damaged.

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