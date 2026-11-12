Russia has announced a new recruitment drive for the “Time of Heroes” personnel program, which the Kremlin positions as a career advancement opportunity for participants in the war against Ukraine. At the same time, this project is part of a propaganda campaign designed to encourage Russians to serve in the military.

According to available information, Kremlin-appointed officials in the temporarily occupied territories have actively joined in promoting this new phase of the program. They are urging local residents to apply to participate in the project.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that such initiatives are propaganda in nature and create a false impression among Russian soldiers regarding their prospects after participating in the war.

“Such projects are propaganda stunts designed to encourage people to serve in the Russian army. The Kremlin creates the illusion for soldiers that participating in a war of aggression is a direct path to power and career advancement. At the same time, the civilian population is being fed the myth of a ‘new elite’—veterans who, upon returning from the front, will supposedly take their places in government offices and solve all problems. In reality, talk of a “new elite” is merely window dressing: real control and power remain in the hands of the Kremlin’s top bureaucracy,” the Center for Political Analysis states in its post.

Thus, according to the Center’s assessment, the Kremlin is using the “Time of Heroes” program to create the illusion of social and career advancement for war participants, while keeping the real levers of power in the hands of the current Russian leadership.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Russian citizens are increasingly concerned that dictator Vladimir Putin will soon announce a general mobilization to continue the war against Ukraine.

Russia may carry out a large-scale mobilization in 2026–2027

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