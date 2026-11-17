About 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, shipping between the Black and Azov Seas is, according to the author of the report, effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

As a result of the damage to the bridge, Russian dry cargo ships and military vessels have allegedly lost the ability to pass freely between the Azov and Black Seas.

This takes on particular significance given that in late October and November, after a three-month hiatus, Russia resumed exporting grain from Azov ports, including grain stolen from the occupied territories.

According to the author of the report, following the damage to the Crimean Bridge, supplies to Russian forces in Crimea and on the southern front will depend primarily on two routes:

The ferry crossing across the Kerch Strait , whose operation depends heavily on weather conditions. In winter, storms can cause the crossing to be out of service for extended periods.

A land corridor through Mariupol and Volnovakha, which Russian troops use to transport military cargo, fuel, and other essential resources. At the same time, this route is within range of Ukrainian weapons.

Thus, damage to the Crimean Bridge could create additional difficulties for Russian military logistics, supplies to occupied Crimea, and the transport of cargo between the Azov and Black Seas.

The strategic facility, which Russia called the “construction of the century,” was figuratively described in the post as the world’s most expensive underwater barrier.

Ihor Savchuk reported this on Facebook.

On the night of November 16–17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that a vehicle arch of the bridge may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

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