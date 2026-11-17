Robert Brovdy, commander of the Unmanned Systems Force and known by the call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

In his post, Magyar stated that “the sacred bridge has had enough.” According to him, the operation was jointly conducted by deep-strike units of the Navy, missile forces, and artillery; the newly formed 7th Center of the 414th Brigade “Madyar’s Birds”; the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and the SBU.

Madyar also published photographs of the drones used during the operation, without specifying their models or technical specifications.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the post, navigation between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that a vehicle arch of the bridge may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

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