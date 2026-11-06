Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated that SpaceX founder Elon Musk became a party to the war by providing Ukraine with Starlink satellite communications following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Medvedev claims that Musk allegedly understood exactly how his technology would be used, particularly for military operations. He also accused the businessman of being responsible for the consequences of Starlink’s use.

The statement was prompted by Musk’s repost of a post in which the transfer of thousands of Starlink terminals to Ukraine was called a mistake. The author of the post claimed that the technology, originally intended for civilian communications, later became the basis for controlling drones.

Medvedev stated that Musk should admit his mistake and “repent.” The businessman himself has not publicly commented on the repost.

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov called on American billionaire Elon Musk to move to Rostov, Russia. According to him, Musk—who invested significant funds in the election campaign—was the main loser of the U.S. election.

As a reminder, the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is preparing a large-scale investigation into the use of the Starshield satellite system in Ukraine. As part of this initiative, American billionaire Elon Musk, among others, received a request to preserve all relevant documents.

Meanwhile, American billionaire Elon Musk shared a post claiming that SpaceX made a mistake by providing Ukraine with free Starlink terminals at the start of the full-scale war.

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