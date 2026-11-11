Mykhailo Drapatiy visited the Borysfen Marine Corps Brigade

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Mykhailo Drapatiy, met with service members of the 34th Separate Marine Brigade “Borysfen.”

During the visit, he commended the unit’s combat performance, thanked the command for their work, and awarded the marines for their combat merits.

The brigade noted that the Commander-in-Chief personally monitors their successes.

Source: 34th Separate Marine Brigade “Borysfen”

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Mykhailo Drapatiy, and Commander of the Ground Forces, Brigadier General Sviatoslav Zaits, visited the command post of the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy.

Following a recommendation from the Office of the Military Ombudsman, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy issued a decision to strictly enforce the Regulations on Military Service when reviewing requests for the transfer of such soldiers due to family circumstances.

On November 3, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Mykhailo Drapatiy expressed his gratitude to the servicemen of the engineering troops for their resilience, precision, and endurance. He emphasized that without their daily efforts, it would be impossible to conduct either defensive or offensive operations on the front lines.

Read us on