Moscow came under a massive drone attack

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that the number of drones allegedly intercepted on the outskirts of the Russian capital exceeded 100. The massive attack took place on the evening of October 28 and into the night of October 29.

On the night of October 29, the Russian capital came under attack by drones. This was reported in a post by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Telegram.

According to Sobyanin, air defense forces repelled the attack as the drones approached Moscow, and the total number of drones allegedly intercepted since the evening exceeded 100.

Specifically, the first nighttime message from the city’s mayor appeared at 1:05 a.m., stating that an attack by 15 drones had been repelled and that emergency services were working at the sites where debris had fallen. Sobyanin continued to report on new drones shot down in the region.

The air attack led to significant disruptions in civil aviation:

temporary restrictions on takeoffs and landings were imposed at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports.

Due to the closure of Vnukovo Airport’s airspace, at least two passenger planes en route to Moscow from Turkey were forced to turn around and return to their countries of departure.

The night before, explosions were heard across Russia and factories were on fire; Moscow’s airports restricted operations.

As a reminder, drones attacked the Azot chemical plant in Russia’s Tula region.

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in Lipetsk, and there are reports of a fire near the airfield.

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