More than 1,500 customers in the Donetsk region were left without gas due to shelling

Between November 2 and 8, Russian shelling damaged gas networks in the Donetsk region 103 times. As a result of the damage, gas service was cut off for 1,553 customers.

The most damage was recorded in Sloviansk—58 incidents. There, 1,459 customers were left without gas.

In Kramatorsk, 30 instances of damage to the networks were identified, resulting in the suspension of gas service for 93 customers. Another 14 instances of damage were recorded in Ocheretine, where one customer was left without gas. One instance of damage was identified in Dmytrivka.

Despite constant shelling and the challenging security situation, emergency crews continue to restore and maintain gas supply in the region.

Source: Donetskoblgaz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s power facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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