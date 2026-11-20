Since the start of the day on November 20, 2026, there have been 157 combat engagements along the front lines. Russian forces launched the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attempts to advance. In total, the enemy launched missile and air strikes, dropped 165 guided bombs, and deployed more than 4,500 kamikaze drones.

This is stated in the operational report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m. on November 20, 2026. According to military sources, over the past 24 hours, the Russian army carried out two missile strikes and 53 airstrikes. The occupiers dropped 165 guided aerial bombs, deployed 4,582 kamikaze drones, and fired on Ukrainian settlements and Defense Forces positions 1,562 times.

The situation on the main fronts

Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector. Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian units twice. Fighting took place in the areas of Bezsalivka and Nova Sich.

Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector. The enemy attempted to advance four times in the areas of Synelnykove and Rubizhne.

Liman Sector. Four combat engagements took place here—in the areas of Kolodyaziv and Lyman. One of them was still ongoing at the time of this report.

Sloviansk sector. Ukrainian troops engaged the enemy twice. The clashes took place near Kryva Luka and Yampil. One battle was still ongoing as of 10:00 p.m.

Kostiantynivka sector. Defense forces repelled six attacks by Russian troops in the Kostiantynivka and Novoselivka areas. Another combat engagement was ongoing.

The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest spot on the front line. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces made 16 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Toretsk, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Vilne, Chernihivka, and Serhiivka, as well as in the direction of Dobropillia. Three battles were still ongoing at the time of this report’s publication.

According to preliminary estimates by the General Staff, Ukrainian forces eliminated 29 invaders in this sector, and four more Russian soldiers were wounded. The Defense Forces also destroyed seven vehicles, three pieces of specialized equipment, and 30 enemy fortifications. Four more vehicles, one artillery system, two pieces of specialized equipment, and 49 Russian fortifications were damaged.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck three drone command posts. In total, 148 Russian drones of various types were destroyed or neutralized in this sector. Huliaipole sector. Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions six times in the areas of Novoye Zaporizhzhya, Ternuvate, and Rizdvyanka. One combat engagement was ongoing at the time of this report.

Orihiv sector. The enemy attempted to attack Defense Forces positions in the Novodanilivka area once.

Where the Russians Did Not Advance

In the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, and Dnipro sectors, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive operations over the past 24 hours. No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other sections of the front. The General Staff emphasizes that Ukrainian defenders continue to repel Russian attacks and inflict losses on the enemy.

Ukrainian forces carried out the Bear Trap offensive operation in the Kharkiv region and regained control of 204 square kilometers of territory and 14 villages. The fighting took place amid a media blackout, and Ukrainian defenders used Abrams tanks to deceive Russian troops. Soldiers of the 475th Separate Assault Regiment “Code 9.2” provided details of the operation on November 20, 2026.

Soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade struck four camouflaged Russian artillery pieces in the Huliaipole sector. Among the destroyed equipment were two 2A36 “Hyacinth-B” guns and two 2A65 “Msta-B” guns.

The day before, crews of Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets struck a location where Russian drone operators were stationed in the town of Bilytske, Donetsk Oblast. The operation was carried out by pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Throughout November 16 and into the night of November 17, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of successful strikes against the Russian army’s reconnaissance and electronic warfare assets. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On November 17 and 18, the Ukrainian military struck Russian military logistics facilities in the Luhansk and Kursk regions and confirmed damage to three Russian military transport aircraft. One of the aircraft—an Il-76—sustained very significant damage.

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