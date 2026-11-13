There were 175 clashes on the front lines over the past 24 hours — the General Staff identified the hottest sector

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders engaged in 175 combat clashes with Russian occupiers. The enemy was most active in the Kostiantynivka sector, according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 8:00 a.m. on November 13.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and 67 airstrikes, including the dropping of 232 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 6,842 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,227 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

The settlements of Ulanove, Mala Korchakivka, Fotovizh, Luzhky, Vilna Sloboda, Myropillia, Pysarivka, Bilokopytove, and Seredina-Buda in Sumy Oblast came under artillery fire. In addition, airstrikes hit areas near the settlements of Khrapivshchyna, Luzhky, Ivolzhanske, Vakaliivshchyna, and Pysarivka.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck one area where enemy personnel were concentrated and two command posts for enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy did not carry out any active operations over the past day.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Krasnoiariske.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past day.

Attempts to advance were halted in the Lyman sector, where our defenders repelled four attacks in the areas of Nadiya, Novosergiivka, and Kreminna.

In the Sloviansk sector, the invaders carried out two attacks in the Yampil area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the area of Izhevka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 13 attacks were recorded. The occupiers carried out assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Rozkishne, Mykolaypillya, and Rusyno Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 11 attacks. The enemy attacked in the areas of Serhiivka and Molodetskyi, and also carried out assaults in the directions of Dobropillia, Vilne, and Novohryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders did not carry out any assaults.

In the Huliaipole sector, nine attacks by the invaders were repelled in the areas of Ternuvate, Dolynka, and Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro sectors, the occupiers did not carry out any active operations over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the situation remains largely unchanged. No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Source: General Staff

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia’s casualty figures as of November 13.

As a reminder, the battle for Kostiantynivka continues, and the city remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, 167 combat engagements took place on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. The highest enemy activity was observed in the Kostiantynivka sector, while the intensity of attacks decreased in the Pokrovsk sector.

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