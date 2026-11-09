In the Kherson region, Russians attacked a car with a drone; three people were injured

In the village of Vysoke, in the Tyahyn community, three men were injured on November 9 when a Russian drone struck a car.

A 53-year-old man with blast injuries, burns, and shrapnel wounds was hospitalized, while the other two victims, aged 31 and 36, received medical treatment at the scene.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in the Pervomaiskyi District of the Mykolaiv Region using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescuers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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