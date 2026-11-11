A Russian drone destroyed a house in the Rivne region

Around 3 a.m. on November 11, a Russian drone struck a private property in the Kostopil community.

Police officers, together with local residents, evacuated a 68-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman from the house. They were not injured, but were taken to the hospital for further examination.

The house sustained significant damage, and two neighboring houses were also damaged. Bomb disposal experts recovered debris from the drone.

Source: Rivne Regional Police

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, strikes were carried out on substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s power facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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