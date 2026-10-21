Two children were injured in a Russian drone attack in the Ternopil region

In the city of Chortkiv, Ternopil Oblast, three people—including two children and one adult—were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.

"As of 4:00 p.m., an enemy UAV struck the town of Chortkiv. As a result, a farm building on a private property was damaged, and a fire broke out. Unfortunately, three people were injured: one adult and two children,” said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

He added that relevant emergency services are on the scene.

Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, reported this on Facebook.

Putin’s aide stated that the war against Ukraine is nearing its end.

The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Vladimir Putin concluded after three hours of talks.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff that Moscow is ready to help Washington resolve the situation surrounding Iran. The Kremlin leader also expressed interest in resuming economic cooperation with the United States.

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