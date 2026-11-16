Mykola Zinko, the former mayor of Rava-Ruska and head of the Lviv regional branch of the “Svoboda” All-Ukrainian Union, has died.

He served as deputy commander of a battalion in the 5th Separate Assault Brigade.

Zinko had been fighting since 2014—initially as a volunteer in the “Sich” battalion. In 2015, he was recalled from service after being elected mayor. After the start of the full-scale invasion, he rejoined the military.

Source: Oleg Tyagnibok, leader of the “Svoboda” All-Ukrainian Union.

Ukrainian soldier Ruslan Romanov died while in Russian captivity.

Vasyl Velychko, a videographer from Poltava, was killed on the front lines. He had worked for the local television channels IRT and “Misto Plus” before joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His wife reported his death on October 16.

Roman Maksymiuk, a former midfielder for the national team and Kyiv’s “Dynamo,” was killed in battles for Ukraine’s independence against Russian terrorist forces. His death was confirmed by DNA testing after a year of searching and hoping for his return.

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