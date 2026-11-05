In the Vinnytsia region, trucks and cars caught fire as a result of a Russian attack

Russian troops attacked several communities in the Vinnytsia region, resulting in damage to civilian facilities and critical infrastructure. There are reports of casualties.

The strikes caused fires: trucks and passenger cars were on fire. Damage was observed at the sites of the attacks.

As of now, three people are known to have been injured. All sustained minor injuries and are receiving the necessary medical care.

In one of the region’s cities, two trucks and a trailer caught fire. Firefighters have already extinguished the blaze.

In another location, the fire destroyed and damaged 11 vehicles. Four of them were completely burned, and seven others were damaged.

After the air raid alert was lifted, utility workers began restoring facilities damaged by the attack. All emergency services continue to address the aftermath.

This was reported with reference to a statement by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

In the Vinnytsia region, power facilities and a communications tower were damaged following the attack.

As a result of Russia’s nighttime attack on Vinnytsia, residential buildings in two neighborhoods—Zamosti and Maly Khutory—were damaged. A high-rise building in Zamosti was hit directly, and in Maly Khutory, a drone completely destroyed a two-story garage. There were no fatalities; two people are in the hospital.

In Vinnytsia on October 26 at approximately 10:10 a.m., a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a drone attack. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

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