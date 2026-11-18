The Russian occupation authorities plan to allocate apartments to Mariupol residents who left the city due to the full-scale war. Among the potential new tenants are participants in the so-called “special military operation.”

According to Denis Pushilin, head of the so-called “DPR,” apartments that the occupation administration deems “ownerless” are included in the municipalities’ flexible housing stock. The properties are then distributed among various categories of the population.

The Mariupol City Council views these actions as the appropriation of property belonging to Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes due to Russian aggression.

“First, the occupying authorities use illegal court rulings to declare apartments ‘ownerless,’ and then transfer them to the municipal housing stock for further distribution among the occupiers,” said Vadym Boychenko, head of the Mariupol City Military Administration.

As a result, Mariupol residents who fled due to the war and occupation risk losing their homes, and their apartments may be transferred to people participating in the war against Ukraine.

Previously, the occupying authorities in Mariupol had already transferred 20 apartments belonging to local residents to Russian federal ownership.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council.

As a reminder, in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, a commercial residential complex is being built on the sites of at least seven demolished high-rise buildings. Local residents, who were promised replacement apartments for their lost homes, have been left homeless, while, according to city authorities, Russian security forces and officials are purchasing the new properties.

Russian invaders seized the Church of St. Peter (Mogila) in Mariupol, looted it, and transferred it to the local parish of the Russian Orthodox Church for free use. This was reported by the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

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