Agents of the “Atesh” military movement carried out a sabotage operation in Samara, Russia, and destroyed a freight locomotive. The fire put the locomotive out of service, causing delays and disruptions in train traffic on a key section of the railroad.

This transportation hub is used, in particular, to transport fuel for Russian troops operating in the south and east.

Details of the operation were reported on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar military movement “Atesh.”

According to the partisans, a freight locomotive was damaged in a large-scale fire in Samara. The locomotive was completely disabled, causing disruptions and delays in train traffic on a key section of the Kuibyshev Railway.

The Samara railway junction is crucial for transporting petroleum products from the Novokuybyshevsk, Kuibyshev, and Syzran oil refineries. Raw materials arrive here from the Urals and Siberia, and trains carrying fuel depart from here.

In particular, the fuel is intended to supply Russian military units in the southern and eastern sectors.

"Atesh" emphasized that the destruction of the diesel locomotive, against the backdrop of problems with the supply of fuel and lubricants, could further complicate the delivery of fuel to the Russian army.

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“A shortage of locomotives exacerbates the fuel shortage and hinders the Russian Armed Forces’ ability to conduct active combat operations,” the partisan movement stated in its report.

Details were reported on the Telegram channel of “Atesh,” a military movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars.

Earlier, agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement destroyed a transformer at a power substation in Voronezh, cutting off power to a strategic Russian aircraft manufacturing company involved in the production, repairs, and modernizes Il-76 military transport aircraft.

Agents of the “ATESH” military movement also disabled three railway switch cabinets near the settlements of Luhanske in the Donetsk region, as well as Rozyvka and Molochansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement disabled a communications tower equipped with an electronic warfare system near the village of Pidhirne in the Rossoshansky District of the Voronezh Region of the Russian Federation. The destruction of this facility has critically reduced the occupiers’ ability to monitor the area and jam signals in the region.

Agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement reported a sabotage operation at the Liski railway station in the Voronezh region of Russia. According to their information, a freight locomotive used to transport military cargo was damaged. The incident, according to the partisans, disrupted supplies to Russian occupation forces in the Kupiansk direction.

The “ATESH” movement reported that it had disabled electrical equipment at the “Kamensk” plant in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation. The plant specializes in the production of rocket fuel and is significant to the Russian military-industrial complex.

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