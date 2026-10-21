Witkoff's talks with Putin lasted three hours and concluded

The meeting between U.S. President’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin concluded after three hours of talks.

Putin’s aides, Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, also participated in the meeting. Donald Trump’s special envoy, Jared Kushner, joined the talks online.

After the meeting, Witkoff is reportedly set to travel to Oslo, where he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

It should be noted that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the talks on Ukraine.

As a reminder, Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg after his meeting with Zelenskyy.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on October 20 , where he had scheduled a series of meetings with international partners.

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