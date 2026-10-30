Peskov stated that Russia will continue to fight while negotiations are underway

Russia does not support a ceasefire in Ukraine because the Kremlin fears that a pause in hostilities would allow the Ukrainian side to regroup. This was stated on October 30 by Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

According to Peskov, preparations for trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia do not mean that Moscow has agreed to any restrictions on hostilities.

“Preparations for the talks do not entail any commitments on our part to limit hostilities. We have repeatedly stated ourselves that we oppose a ceasefire that would give the Ukrainians a breather,” said the Kremlin spokesperson.

At the same time, Peskov did not specify under what conditions Moscow might agree to a temporary ceasefire.

Earlier, Peskov responded to a question about whether Putin would accept a call from Zelenskyy.

The Office of the President responded to the Kremlin’s statements regarding a phone call between Zelenskyy and Putin.

Donald Tusk assessed the results of the conversation between the leaders of Norway and Finland and Putin.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed skepticism about the prospects of a phone call between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre with Vladimir Putin.

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