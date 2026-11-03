Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 257 Russian drones and 52 missiles during a nighttime attack

Air defense forces have shot down 257 drones and 52 missiles used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine since the evening of November 2. Among the intercepted targets were three ballistic missiles and 49 cruise missiles.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, the enemy launched attacks using:

“Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles and “Zircon” anti-ship missiles from the Rostov, Voronezh, and Kursk regions;

59 air- and ground-launched cruise (air-to-ground) missiles—X-101, X-59, X-69, and “Iskander-K”—from the Vologda, Orenburg, and Oryol regions;

289 Shahed-type strike UAVs (120 of which are jet-powered), “Gerbera” UAVs, and “Parody”-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, as well as Gvardeyskoye and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The main targets of the attack were the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 309 targets:

three “Iskander-M”/KN-23/“Zircon” ballistic missiles;

49 X-101/X-59/X-69/“Iskander-K” cruise missiles (information regarding three missiles is being verified);

257 drones.

Hits were recorded at 23 locations, and downed targets (debris) were found at 14 locations.

Source: Air Force

On the night of November 2, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. The attack left 73 people injured, including hospital patients, medical staff, and residents of nearby buildings.

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 3 rose to 15. Three men are in critical condition.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

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