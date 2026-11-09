On November 11, Vladimir Putin will host the CSTO Collective Security Council summit in Moscow.

The meeting will take place against the backdrop of planned talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for November 10–11.

Summit participants will discuss issues of collective security and the current international situation. Following the meeting, they plan to sign a number of documents, including a final declaration and the organization’s counterterrorism strategy through 2030.

The CSTO includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia. Armenia has effectively suspended its participation in the organization’s work since 2024.

Earlier, Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, held talks in Brussels with representatives of the European Commission, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, NATO, the World Bank, and the investment firm BlackRock.

Working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, with the United States acting as mediator. According to Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, the parties are expected to discuss post-war security, de-escalation, and humanitarian issues.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was announced on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

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