Russia attacked the Khmelnytskyi region: there are casualties and damage

As a result of the Russian attack on the Khmelnytskyi region on October 20, two residents of the Kamianets-Podilskyi district sustained shrapnel wounds. They sought medical attention and are receiving the necessary care.

In the district, three apartment buildings and one private home were damaged—windows were shattered and balconies were damaged. Two passenger cars were also damaged.

In addition, a fire broke out at a business in the Khmelnytskyi district following the attack. Rescue workers are on the scene.

Source: Serhiy Tyurin, Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

Read us on