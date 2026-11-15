Russia attacked grain warehouses and a Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Odesa region

On November 15, Russian troops launched strikes on the Odesa region, destroying grain storage facilities and the official Mercedes-Benz dealership building in Odesa.

“The strikes caused fires, and cars also caught fire. The car dealership building and warehouses—including grain storage facilities—were targeted,” said Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

Emergency and specialized services are working at the sites of the strikes to extinguish the fires, and no reports of casualties have been received so far.

Source: Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

On November 15, in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast, a man was injured as a result of a second Russian attack on the warehouse facilities of an industrial enterprise; he was promptly provided with the necessary medical care.

On the afternoon of November 15, Russian drones struck the territory of a fire and rescue station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, twice.

Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, three people were injured. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

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