The Russian army took advantage of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky to carry out a large-scale rotation of personnel and equipment on the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the occupiers have brought in additional forces to Oleshky and the surrounding community. The Ukrainian Armed Forces command is to prepare proposals to strengthen Kherson’s defenses against Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy also reported an intensification of shelling in Kramatorsk and the surrounding community. The security situation in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions was discussed separately.

Based on the reports, additional tasks were assigned to the military and relevant agencies.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of residents from Oleshky.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

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