Russia attacked an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region; part of the district is without power

On the evening of November 11, Russian troops launched an attack on the Khmelnytskyi region. The occupiers targeted an energy infrastructure facility; damage to it left part of the district without power.

According to him, the attack damaged power equipment. As a result, an emergency power outage occurred in the Shepetivka district. In addition, a fire broke out at the site of the strike.

Currently, utility workers are working to restore power.

NPC “Ukrenergo” emphasized that there is currently no power shortage in the country’s power grid, and in some regions, during peak demand periods, they even have to limit the operation of “green” power generation. Despite this, power outages have become a necessity due to a number of critical factors.

The main reason is the enemy’s systematic destruction of power generation facilities in certain regions, which has led to a severe power shortage in those areas and is forcing the transmission of electricity over hundreds of kilometers—a scenario that was never anticipated in any of the projects. In addition, the aggressor has directed the bulk of its weapons against the main power grids.

The enemy’s new tactic involves continuous strikes on substations and transmission and distribution lines, particularly near large cities with high levels of electricity consumption. As a result, it has become extremely difficult or even impossible to transmit the necessary amounts of electricity in certain directions, even when there is a surplus in other regions.

The situation is further complicated by constant air raid alerts: the Russians are launching repeated strikes on locations where specialists and specialized equipment are operating, making it impossible to carry out emergency repair work promptly.

Taken together, these factors result in power outages for consumers in some regions, while other regions face no restrictions and must export their excess capacity.

Energy workers are doing everything possible to mitigate the effects of the attacks and restore power after each shelling. Experts are asking citizens to conserve electricity in regions with mandatory restrictions, as a lower load on the grid directly reduces the duration of outages.

This was reported by Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.

A Russian strike on the Khmelnytskyi region damaged a facility; one person was injured.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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